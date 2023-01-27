A new South American restaurant offering cocktails and vegan options opens its doors in St Leonards this weekend.

Cumbia Kitchen will be serving delicious South American food

Cumbia Kitchen will be based at 44 Marina, formerly The Edge. It comes after successful ventures selling tasty street-food style food at pop up venues around the town and from a kiosk on Hastings Pier.

Owner Jackie Turner explained: “We have been serving South American food in Hastings and at festivals in the South east for over four years with a different brand identity and were finalists in the Sussex Food Awards with our previous brand.

“Cumbia Kitchen more accurately reflects our love of South American food and culture. It is what happens when passionate food and music lovers get together and decide to share their talents.

Cumbia Kitchen had an outlet on the Pier. Now it has launched a new eatery in St Leonards.

"The focus on our main menu is very much on Colombia, where i spent most of my time but we will create special event menus showcasing regional specialities and the migrant influence on the region.

“We have plans to introduce an outdoor Argentinian barbecue during the summer.

"Most of the main menu is naturally gluten free and almost half of the menu is vegan. We are running vegan pop-ups and social events every couple of weeks.

"We are going easy for the first few days and opening 9am – 5pm this Friday – Sunday so I can focus on training staff on the new menu. The week after we will be open Thursday – Sunday but staying open later for cocktails

serving classic South American cocktails such as caipirinha and Pisco sours, but don’t expect tequila as we are not a Mexican cafe.”

