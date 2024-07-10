Hastings residents can quiz Southern Water at meeting

The meeting takes place at the Hastings Borough Council officers at Muriel Matters House, on the seafront and will be attended by all 32 councillors.They will be answer questions from councillors and the public about the incidents that have affected Hastings, including bad flooding, sewage and areas of the town being without water for four days in early May.

Members of the public and groups are welcome to submit questions and can do so in advance by filling in a form here. Questions should be sent by 12 noon on Friday 12 July.The meeting will be held at 6pm on 23 July at Muriel Matters House in Hastings. As this is an informal meeting, residents in attendance who have pre-submitted questions will be offered the opportunity to ask clarification/follow up questions. Please note similar questions may be grouped in order to cover as many areas as possible.Residents are welcome to attend the meeting, but there is limited seating. It will be livestreamed on the council website and available to watch again if you are unable to watch live.Please note that only questions added to the form will be answered. The Council is not able to take questions off social media.