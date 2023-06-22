A Southern Water sign in Alexandra park has been defaced with comments criticising the water company

The sign was close to the Buckshole reservoir which is currently closed due to sewage leaks with reports of dogs falling ill and wildlife dying. The sign declared ‘We’re making improvements to the sewers’. Alongside the statement someone had written ‘Really?? Shame it took 30 years’.

The sign was quickly removed by the water company but not before someone had taken a snap of it (pictured here). Another Southern Water sign in the area has ‘Shame on you’ written across it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents have vented their anger and frustration at Southern Water on the Alexandra Park Community page, with one resident commenting: “The gill is completely contaminated and toxic, turned into a cess pit and the reservoir is in a bad state too. It is a tragedy.”

Southern Water park sign defaced