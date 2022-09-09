Hastings restaurant to close after nearly 20 years

Whites Seafood & Steak Bar in Old Town has announced that they will be permanently closing on September 18.

The restaurant’s owner, Alex White, said on Wednesday (September 7) it would be closing on September 18.

Mr White said on the Whites Seafood & Steak Bar Facebook page: “Whites will be closing on September 18 permanently as I will not be renewing my lease. We have had a fantastic summer but the time has come for White's to say goodbye.

“Please don't be sad and say you feel sorry for me because I'm certainly not. I will be sad in other ways obviously as it was a massive part of my life, but after nearly 20 years in the trade the time is right for me to have a change.

“Everything has just fallen into place over the last year, in my personal and business life so I feel very fortunate I can do this. At 53 years young I need a less hectic life and have time for a bit of travelling.”

Mr White said the upcoming ‘harsh winter’ meant it was more cost effective to close the restaurant now.

He added: “I remember the last recession in 2008 and that was a nightmare and I think this will be just as bad or even worse. But after a year of deliberation with my landlord I'm afraid we cannot come to an agreement.

“With our electric going from £300 a week up to around £800 it just doesn't make sense even with government help. So it will be more cost effective to shut the restaurant now than to keep trading over the harsh winter period.

“This might be a bit of a shock for many but close friends and family are aware I have been contemplating this for a couple of years. The thrill of the chase has long gone I'm afraid and it's a young man's game.

“All staff, including the good, the bad, and the ugly, without you White's wouldn't have been such a fab restaurant and lasted so long. I would also like to thank some of my fantastic suppliers.