Hastings Seafood and Wine Festival in pictures

Thousands of people attended the two day event, which went ahead with a period of silence on both days to honour the Queen and a book of condolences available for people to sign.

As well as showcasing the wide variety of food and drink local businesses and suppliers can offer, the festival also saw a top line up of bands entertaining people over the weekend in a large music marquis.

There were cookery classes at the Kitchen on the Coast and children’s entertainment provided in the Stade Hall.

