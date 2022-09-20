Hastings Seafood and Wine Festival in pictures
Hastings Seafood and Wine Festival enjoyed perfect weather when it celebrated the harvest of the sea at the weekend.
By Andy Hemsley
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 9:56 am
Thousands of people attended the two day event, which went ahead with a period of silence on both days to honour the Queen and a book of condolences available for people to sign.
As well as showcasing the wide variety of food and drink local businesses and suppliers can offer, the festival also saw a top line up of bands entertaining people over the weekend in a large music marquis.
There were cookery classes at the Kitchen on the Coast and children’s entertainment provided in the Stade Hall.
