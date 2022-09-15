Take a look inside stunning landmark St Leonards property

The historic Grade 2 listed building is one of the first constructed in the area by the famous Architect James Burton, in 1827, and is on sale for offers in the region of two and a half million pounds.

Set over three storeys, it boasts a clock tower, 4/5 double bedrooms, off road parking, a cellar, courtyard and landscaped gardens. It is a short stroll away from the sea.

The clock tower has four clocks made by England’s greatest ever clockmaker B L Vulliamy clockmaker to King George III. It has views over St Leonards Gardens to the sea. It is on sale with M&W Property, London Road, St Leonards.

Many high-profile individuals have been regular visitors to the Regency area of St Leonards Gardens and the surrounding properties; amongst them Her Majesty, Queen Victoria, the writer H. Rider Haggard who occupied The North Lodge, and Alan Turing. St Leonards Gardens today enjoys a tranquil setting with a range of plants, trees and wildlife. The star of the show is the central ornamental pond.

