Centre Manager, Andrew Harvey, said: “Every Christmas we are overwhelmed by our shopper’s generosity purchasing children’s toys for our Giving Tree initiative. We thought an Easter appeal would be equally well supported, and we are delighted that this debut event has been a cracking triumph. We took the first bulk load directly to the Hastings Foodbank warehouse on March 28 so they could be sorted and distributed in time for the Easter weekend. However, we are continuing to collect eggs to donate to the Foodbank, chocolate isn’t only for Easter so it’s not too late to donate.”