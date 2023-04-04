Edit Account-Sign Out
Hastings shopping centre Priory Meadow donates Easter eggs to food bank

Shoppers at Priory Meadow have responded to the centre’s Easter appeal by donating 394 Easter Eggs so far for their charity partner, Hastings Foodbank, and there is still time to donate.

By Andy Hemsley
Published 4th Apr 2023, 14:39 BST

The appeal started on March 1st and shoppers were invited to place an Easter Egg into the custom-built Donation Station in the main mall.

Centre Manager, Andrew Harvey, said: “Every Christmas we are overwhelmed by our shopper’s generosity purchasing children’s toys for our Giving Tree initiative. We thought an Easter appeal would be equally well supported, and we are delighted that this debut event has been a cracking triumph. We took the first bulk load directly to the Hastings Foodbank warehouse on March 28 so they could be sorted and distributed in time for the Easter weekend. However, we are continuing to collect eggs to donate to the Foodbank, chocolate isn’t only for Easter so it’s not too late to donate.”

Shoppers can also enjoy the Priory Meadow Easter Set, featuring faux grass, picket fence, and 6ft flower-crown-adorned grass rabbits, perfect for that Instagram selfie.

Generous shoppers responded to a Priory Meadow Easter appeal by donating hundreds of Easter eggs to the food bankGenerous shoppers responded to a Priory Meadow Easter appeal by donating hundreds of Easter eggs to the food bank
