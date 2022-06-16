Hastings supermarket has what could be the cheapest full English breakfast in town

Morrisons supermarket at Queens Road Hastings is offering half price breakfasts for Father’s Day on Sunday June 19.

By Andy Hemsley
Thursday, 16th June 2022, 11:26 am
Morrisons Fathers Day breakfast deal
Morrisons Fathers Day breakfast deal

It means that you can tuck into a full English breakfast for just £3.24, rather than the regular price of £6.49 at the supermarket’s cafe

And the offer also applies to vegetarian and vegan breakfasts. The offer though does exclude the small or ‘ultimate’ breakfast.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

If your dad is a beer lover and you are looking for a wallet friendly Father’s day gift Morrisons also has a range of of 500ml bottled ales and beers for just 99p as well as a wide selection of specialist beers from craft brewers across the UK.

Another popular deal the supermarket is running is a ten inch cheeseburger pizza for £3.20.

For more details on the offers and other Father’s Day deals visit the Morrisons website at www.my.morrisons.com

Have you read? Magistrates Court results for the Hastings area

MorrisonsHastings