Hastings supermarket has what could be the cheapest full English breakfast in town

Morrisons Fathers Day breakfast deal

It means that you can tuck into a full English breakfast for just £3.24, rather than the regular price of £6.49 at the supermarket’s cafe

And the offer also applies to vegetarian and vegan breakfasts. The offer though does exclude the small or ‘ultimate’ breakfast.

If your dad is a beer lover and you are looking for a wallet friendly Father’s day gift Morrisons also has a range of of 500ml bottled ales and beers for just 99p as well as a wide selection of specialist beers from craft brewers across the UK.

Another popular deal the supermarket is running is a ten inch cheeseburger pizza for £3.20.

For more details on the offers and other Father’s Day deals visit the Morrisons website at www.my.morrisons.com