Hastings tattooist with unique style holding event to celebrate Trans Pride Hastings

Beth will be joined by tattoo artists @alexiscamburn and @jadewildmantatoo with 100 percent of the proof the proceeds will go to Mermaids Gender charity to celebrate Trans Pride Hastings.

They will be tattooing from special Trans Pride flash sheets.

Beth says: “As a tattoo artist, I have seen first hand the transformative power of body art and how it can help individuals express their true selves. I believe that everyone deserves the chance to feel

comfortable and confident in their own skin, regardless of their gender identity.

"I wanted to help a trans charity with a tattoo flash event because I believe in the power of art and self-expression to bring about positive change. I want to use this event as a way to support and celebrate the transgender community.

"By raising funds and awareness, we can also promote inclusivity and acceptance. It is my hope that this event will not only raise money for a worthy cause, but also bring people together and create a safe and welcoming space for the trans community.”

Beth Park is one of the first female artists in the UK dedicating her tattoo career to the ancient technique of Hand Poking. When introduced to tattooing, Beth knew almost immediately that the more commonly used, electric tattooing, wasn’t for her and was very quickly drawn toward the ancient practice of hand poke tattooing.

Since mastering the craft, Beth has developed an aesthetic which pays homage to its ancient roots based in Indian Trajva with elements inspired by Berber, Godna, Sicanje, to name a few. As well as looking at the rich history of tattooing, Beth references traditional indigenous folk art, fabrics, ceramics, Japanese Wagara, art deco Egyptian and Norse symbolism. She is constantly exploring different mediums and new paths for inspiration. This considered approach has contributed to her unique and beautiful style.

Beth developed her own personal aesthetic and visual point of view when she had the chance to take a step back from tattooing clients during the birth of her daughter, Indigo. It was at this moment in her journey where Indigo Forever Tattoo evolved into the refined, adorning style that Beth is so known for.

She says: “I like to design for the shape and flow of the body like permanent jewellery. The idea that the body and the art that adorns it is created using the ancient technique of hand poking, makes the two so much more connected to me.”

Indigo Forever Tattoos is based between a private East London studio she shares with her husband, Tom, Two Snakes Tattoo in Hastings, and the iconic 1770 Tattoo in Brighton.

Have you read? Get ready for Hastings Pirate Day this weekend

Have you read? Stunning pictures of Sussex wildlife as you have never seen it before

1 . Beth Park tattooist Beth Park tattooist Photo: supplied

2 . Beth Park tattooist Beth Park tattooist Photo: supplied

3 . Beth Park tattooist Beth Park Photo: supplied