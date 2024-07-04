Set sail for Hastings Pirate Day this July

Pirate Day has been a popular and colourful local event since 2009 and Hastings still holds the world record, previously held by Penzance, for the most pirates in one place.

Local people can dress up and take part in a huge procession of pirates led by drummers and one of the Hastings giants on the main day – Sunday July 21.

On Saturday July 20, people will be able to attend the Shive Me Timbers Pirate Cabaret at the old Observer building on Cambridge Road, featuring top artists. Shows will be taking place at 4pm and 8pm.

Organiser Anton Burton-Windsor said: “It’s just three weeks until the world-renowned Hastings Pirate Weekend. Over the years we faced challenges from Penzance, German, North Carolina and Virginia USA but 12 years on we are still the pirate capitol of the world.

“This much-loved and well-attended event in our town’s calendar promises to put on a great weekend of entertainment along the foreshore and beyond: from Rock-a-Nore to the Goat Ledge with much going on in-between.

“However, our voyage is in stormy seas. Without the kind support of local businesses and the generous sponsorship from our main sponsors Love Hastings Ltd, Lightning Fibre and Arthur C Towner Ltd this event simply wouldn’t happen. We raise our tankards and thank all that contribute to help make Hastings Pirate Weekend happen.

“We still face a significant hole in the coffers and it’s still not too late for other local businesses to get on board by publicising your events with us over the weekend and for those companies with deeper pockets looking for a worthy cause to support. Individuals can support us by buying a ticket to the Shiver-Me-Timbers Cabaret Pirate Weekend fundraiser or chucking a doubloon or two into the official collection buckets.

“Hastings Pirate Weekend receives no direct funding from local authorities, but we are determined that this legacy and proud heritage are to be maintained for the years to come. Look out for the online programme and posters/flyers appearing this week and get your pirate attire on ready to join us over the weekend and for the Great Buccaneers Procession on Sunday 21st July, quite probably these isles’ largest procession of cut-throats and plunderers ever to be seen which will befit the Pirate Capital of the World.”

For more information of how you can get involved please contact [email protected].

Have you read? View pictures of historic Hastings lifeboats being lifted by crane before moved to a new home

Have you read? View picture of seal enjoying a fresh fish breakfast at Hastings

1 . Hastings Pirate Day Hastings Pirate DayPhoto: supplied

2 . Pirate Day 2023 in Hastings, East Sussex. Photo taken by Roberts Photographic on Sunday, July 16. Pirate Day 2023 in Hastings, East Sussex. Photo taken by Roberts Photographic on Sunday, July 16.Photo: Roberts Photographic

3 . Pirate Day 2023 in Hastings, East Sussex. Photo taken by Roberts Photographic on Sunday, July 16. Pirate Day 2023 in Hastings, East Sussex. Photo taken by Roberts Photographic on Sunday, July 16.Photo: Roberts Photographic

4 . Hastings Pirate Day Hastings Pirate DayPhoto: supplied