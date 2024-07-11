Hastings town centre eyesore now even worse

In a survey local people earmarked the long empty building as one of the main things they would like to see dealt with in terms of improving the town centre.

The long frontage stretches most of the length of Castle Street. There was a sign of activity early last year when shopfitters moved in, but the building has remained empty ever since.

Now graffiti tags have been sprayed right across the windows.

There was speculation that part of it would be used as a coffee shop and another as an estate agents, but nothing has materialised.

In August last year a developer put forward plans to convert the first and second floorsof the building to create four two-bedroom flats. This does not affect the ground floor which used to be Argos and was originally a Green Shield stamp exchange shop.

