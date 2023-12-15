Plans have been announced that will transform an area of Hastings town centre.

Town centre aerial view. Photo courtesy of 'Gabriel Mihalcea on Unsplash'

Hastings Borough Council has announced that it is working with Homes England to develop a long-term regeneration plan for the area.

It will focus on bringing forward development opportunities for new homes, as well as commercial and leisure use, around Hastings station. It will also create a framework for the public realm and better connectivity across the town centre and the surrounding area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The consultant team, Lambert Smith Hampton and Tibbalds, have been appointed to produce a Strategic Regeneration & Investment Framework (SRIF) that will sit alongside the council’s Local Plan. It will enable engagement with potential public and private developers, identify key areas for investment and opportunities, and provide confidence through a comprehensive plan for the town centre for employment, housing and planning interventions.

This work, funded by Homes England, will include community stakeholder engagement, establishing an oversight working body, capacity and expertise support for the council, understanding the funding opportunities available and will produce a realistic delivery plan for all regeneration activities. This work closely aligns with the £10m ‘Public Realm and Green Connections project’ to transform the town centre into a ‘garden town’. It will also build on previous work funded by Homes England to consider opportunities for the Station Gateway.

Hastings Borough Council leader Cllr Paul Barnett said: “We are delighted to be working alongside Homes England on this vital project to develop plans and opportunities for Hastings Town centre. I will ensure that this work links in with the wider regeneration plans for the town, including the Public Realm and Green Connections project. We really welcome the continued support from Homes England and aim to involve those living and working in the town centre in shaping a dynamic future for everyone.”

The public realm is made up of streets and spaces that can be freely accessed by the public. It encompasses streets, parks, squares, pedestrian and cycle routes as a network of interconnected spaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have you read? Deep Hastings pot hole leaving motorists with expensive repair bills

Homes England is the government's housing and regeneration agency. Its stated aims are that affordable, quality homes in well-designed places are key to improving people's lives.

There are a number of issues affecting the town centre area. The empty and derelict Queensbury House tower block at the top of Havelock Road has caused the town centre to be closed off on two occasions, in July when there was a fire in the seven storey building, and before that when high winds caused pieces of the structure to fall on the busy road junction below.

There is also ongoing concerns over the pedestrian area at Castle Street, with pedestrians having to dodge food delivery vehicles and areas of paving becoming badly cracked and dangerous.