Hastings United footballer to raise money for charity by running half marathon in firefighter kit

A football player for Hastings United is set to run a half marathon in their firefighter kit to raise money for charity.

By Jacob Panons
1 hour ago
Updated 9th Jan 2023, 1:13pm

Sian Heather, who is also an on-call firefighter at Pevensey Community Fire Station, is hoping to complete the Eastbourne Half Marathon on March 5 in less than two hours.

Miss Heather and colleague Ben Lechka are raising money for The Fire Fighters Charity, which helps all serving and retired members of the UK's fire family to ‘live healthier and happier’.

Miss Heather said: “We see a lot of our colleagues using the support they provide.

Sian Heather and Ben Lechka from Pevensey Community Fire Station
“A few of our colleague here had to use their services and speak really highly of it and it’s really close to a lot of people’s hearts.”

The pair is hoping to donate £500 to the charity – and has already raised more than £200.

On the pair’s fundraising page they said: “The Fire Fighters Charity is a great way to support firefighter's physical and mental wellbeing, sometimes even just to know it's there.”

Miss Heather added: “I am really, really excited. It’s nice to have a challenge to do something good for the people we work closely with.”

Miss Heather, who has been an on-call firefighter for around a year, said it was Mr Lechka’s idea to run in their fire kits.

She added: “They are pretty heavy and the whole idea is for no heat to get in, so it works the other way too, so no heat will go out.”

The pair, who will be wearing trainers with their kit, are both in good physical condition.

Miss Heather said: “Ben is a half Ironman runner so he runs quite a lot and I have competed in body building competitions and play semi-professional football.”

Miss Heather explained that despite her athletic background she is still nervous for the event in March.

She added: “I didn’t have any nerves until a colleague spoke to me at work asking me if I was doing any training and was shocked to hear I hadn’t started yet.”

Anyone who would like to donate is urged to visit the pair’s fundraising page.

