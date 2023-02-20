​A team up between Conquest Hospital radio and Hastings United has proved to be a big win.

Hayley Clout, Commercial Director of HUFC recently joined hospital radio presenter Abi Olorenshaw for a live interview on a special edition of Abi’s live radio show.

CHR and HUFC have been jointly promoting each other since the 2022/2023 season kicked off and this was the latest in that initiative.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During an entertaining hour’s interview, Hayley highlighted just how valuable HUFC regard their community role. She said that the link up with CHR, that broadcasts throughout the hospital and online throughout the area and worldwide, is great way of promoting HUFC with the club very happily promoting CHR.

Hayley Clout of Hastings United (left) with hospital radio presenter Abi Olorenshaw

One of the key discussions was getting the message out that HUFC is more than just the Men’s First Team. Hayley listing all of the various teams and age levels that HUFC proudly supports that includes, the Women’s first team, Academy U’18’s, the Development Squad with coaches for different age groups from age 7 to 16, with great support for all of them.

Abi, who attends HUFC matches mentioned the great level of support at them and asked how that impacted on the players. Hayley said that the club were immensely proud of the supporters and there is a real togetherness between the players on the pitch and the supporters at home and away matches. She added that even when results go against us, that support never drops and she praised the Independent Supporters Club for organising the travel to away matches and their general support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Abi also asked Hayley about her football background and discovered she started by working in the ticket office at Charlton Athletic before moving through the ranks there and then onto to HUFC.

As a couple of quick fire question’s Abi also asked Hayley what her favourite snack was from the HUFC Refreshment stand to which Hayley responded, the burger and chips! Also about the merchandise the club have available and Hayley mentioned the shirts, scarves, key rings and other items.

The interview concluded with Abi playing Freed From Desire by Gala that the men’s team play in in the dressing room pre-match.