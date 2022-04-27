Hastings vigil for Bexhill student Jason Pulman,15, found dead in park

Dad Mark said: “It is amazing the things he knew. He would learn things so fast. He was like Einstein.

“It was bonkers how this kid of 15-years-old could learn languages and laws.”

Jason’s dad said his son also wrote books in his spare time.

He added: “He loved animals, he loved his siblings, he loved a good protest.

“He loved theme parks and extreme rides.”

Bexhill College student Jason had thought about becoming a zookeeper.

His mum Emily said Jason’s love of animals even led to him bringing a pigeon on a bus and a chick to Asda.

Mrs Pulman also spoke about her son’s sense of humour.

She said: “My phone is full to the brim with him stealing my phone and taking pictures of his face doing ridiculous things.”

Jason’s parents also explained how their son would design his own clothes.

Mr Pulman said: “He made his clothes. He basically invented himself four-and-a-half years ago.

“You always expected the unexpected with Jason.”

Mrs Pulman added: “He loved the shock factor but not in a bad way, to make people laugh.

“He was literally everyday covered in messages.

“All his clothing had patches and badges sending a message out to people.”

Mrs Pulman said her son would also make jewellery and alternative teddy bears to sell online.

Jason’s parents described their son as a very sociable person.

Mr Pulman said: “He found his own niche with every person he met.

“He was a joy to anyone around him. You certainly wouldn’t forget him.

“He didn’t see the bad in anyone.”

Mrs Pulman said since her son’s death she has had messages from people Jason had befriended on public transport.

Jason’s desire to achieve social justice was also something his parents spoke about.

Mr Pulman said, “That is all Jason wanted, change. He wanted to change the world.”

Despite living in Eastbourne, Jason’s parents said his ‘heart was in Hastings’.

Jason, who lived in Church Road in the town seven years ago, was known to spend a lot of time in Hastings with his friends.

A vigil for Jason is set to take place in Hastings at 8.30pm tonight (Wednesday, March 27).

Mrs Pulman said, “The walk will start outside Hastings Pier where some words will be said, then we will make our way down the seafront to outside the underground carpark - Jason’s favourite place to hang out.

“You can bring a tea light, use your phone or anything like that, but please no fire lanterns as they can cause damage and injury.

“At the end of the walk there will be a box for people to leave a message (please bring your message with you) and they will be placed with Jason.”

Jason’s parents have also taken to social media several times since Tuesday to express how they are feeling.

Mr Pulman said, “Always say I love you every day to your family and never go to bed on an argument.

“Let’s let Jason help us be better human beings.”

1. Jason Pulman (second from left) with his dad, mum and sister Kelsey SUS-220427-093155001 Photo Sales

2. Jason Pulman SUS-220426-170340001 Photo Sales

3. Jason Pulman SUS-220426-170549001 Photo Sales

4. A memorial for Jason Pulman in Hampden Park SUS-220426-170710001 Photo Sales