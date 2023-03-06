A musician and music teacher from Hastings appeared on the music quiz show PopMaster recently.

Anna Page was the first contestant up on the final edition of Pop Master on Radio 2, broadcast on March 3.

The long-running show, which has a cult following, is hosted by Ken Bruce as part of his show every weekday morning. Ken is leaving the BBC to join Greatest Hits Radio and taking the music quiz with him. His new show will be starting on April 3.

Anna is a singer and songwriter. She has performed locally on Hastings piers and local pubs and venues and also teaches music.

Ken Bruce PopMaster

She went onto the show with high hopes, revealing to Ken Bruce that she had got 36 points while listening to the show the Friday before. Unfortunately things didn’t go Anna’s way due to a series of quite tough questions.

Anna only got one question right – relating to Mr Postman by the Carpenters. She chose the category ‘It’s Only Words’ for her bonus topic. Notably Anna failed to identify Hastings area band Keane as being the artists behind the song Everybody’s Changing, mistaking them for Travis.

Anna was up against Norwich council worker and music fan Paul Hurst, who finished with a total of 27 points, only getting three answers wrong. Anna praised Paul, confessing, “He definitely outclassed me. I did better on his round but still not as good as him. Well done to him.”

She told Ken. “I thought I would get more than I did. It just didn’t work out.”

Anna Page who featured on PopMaster

Anna chatted to Ken about her music teaching saying that she teaches all ages and in the past week these had ranged from aged 3 – 93. Anna made a dedication to family and friends and said Bruce had been a ‘warm and funny friend to the nation who provided a soundtrack to our lives’.

Her appearance led to her being namechecked in the Guardian and the Daily Mail

Later she revealed to the Observer that she got five out of five right in the qualifying questions. She said: “I got a t-shirt and a signed photo and was lucky to make the last show, especially as it was the first time I’d applied.”

Anna gives lessons in singing, guitar, ukulele, song writing and beginners piano. Visit annapagemusic.co.uk.

Anna Page. Picture by Ann Chown

She has also recorded an album Stars and Rockets, which is available to order through Bandcamp at www.annapage.bandcamp.com/releases.

