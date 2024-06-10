Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Hastings woman recalls meeting Michael Mosley when the TV doctor was filming here in October 2019.

Sharon Goodsell met Dr Mosley in the town centre, near the old Argos shop when he was filming for a series of programmes about the creation of our most useful drugs and medicines.

His body was identified at the weekend after he had taken a wrong turn on a rocky path, in extreme heat, while holidaying with his family on a Greek island.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sharon said: “I was very sad to hear the news about Michael Mosley. I had the pleasure of meeting him a few years ago and he was so lovely and a genuine person. He will be missed.

Michael Mosley, pictured in Hastings with local woman and fan Sharon Goodsell in 2019

Michael Mosley studied medicine in London and qualified as a doctor but became a household name for his work as a TV and radio presenter, documentary maker, journalist and author.

He was known for his TV programmes including Trust Me, I'm a Doctor, and BBC Radio 4's Just One Thing podcast. He also wrote columns for a number of national newspapers.

Dr Mosley had been an advocate for intermittent fasting diets, including through the 5:2 diet and The Fast 800 diet. He offered advice after reversing his own diabetes by diet alone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Observer arts editor Phil Hewitt interviewed Dr Mosley on a number of occasions and had this to say: “He was, quite simply, the most likeable, approachable, chatty, friendly and unstuffily natural man. Those were the qualities which came across in his every broadcast; those were exactly the qualities which came across if you had the great pleasure to speak to him – as I did in three or four interviews in the past few years.