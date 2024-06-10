Hastings woman remembers Michael Mosley when he filmed in the town
Sharon Goodsell met Dr Mosley in the town centre, near the old Argos shop when he was filming for a series of programmes about the creation of our most useful drugs and medicines.
His body was identified at the weekend after he had taken a wrong turn on a rocky path, in extreme heat, while holidaying with his family on a Greek island.
Sharon said: “I was very sad to hear the news about Michael Mosley. I had the pleasure of meeting him a few years ago and he was so lovely and a genuine person. He will be missed.
Michael Mosley studied medicine in London and qualified as a doctor but became a household name for his work as a TV and radio presenter, documentary maker, journalist and author.
He was known for his TV programmes including Trust Me, I'm a Doctor, and BBC Radio 4's Just One Thing podcast. He also wrote columns for a number of national newspapers.
Dr Mosley had been an advocate for intermittent fasting diets, including through the 5:2 diet and The Fast 800 diet. He offered advice after reversing his own diabetes by diet alone.
The Observer arts editor Phil Hewitt interviewed Dr Mosley on a number of occasions and had this to say: “He was, quite simply, the most likeable, approachable, chatty, friendly and unstuffily natural man. Those were the qualities which came across in his every broadcast; those were exactly the qualities which came across if you had the great pleasure to speak to him – as I did in three or four interviews in the past few years.
“The last time we spoke, we chatted via Zoom in early January. He was sitting in a thick overcoat in his kitchen. He was experimenting with going without heating. And that was what made him so interesting – and indeed so charming. He was always thinking about the ways in which we can improve our lives, that endless search for the Just One Thing that would make a difference. His was an inquiring mind, but his was an utterly realistic approach. It had to be Just One Thing that was within our reach. That was the whole point of it.”
