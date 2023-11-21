Have you been affected by Storm Ciaran? Share your views with Arun District Council

Arun District Council is set to launch an engagement meeting to give those affected by Storm Ciaran a chance to have their say.

BOGNOR BYPASS FLOODING AFTER HEAVY RAIN 13-11-23. Photo: Eddie Mitchell.

The session will take place on Friday, November 24 at Bersted Park Community Centre from 10am to 2pm. There is no need to book, council officials have said, you can just turn up on the day.

The session comes after weeks of flooding and disruption caused both by Storm Ciaran and persistent heavy rain, which saw the Bognor Regis area take on several times more water last month than the county wide average.

"We fully appreciate the upheaval, upset, distress and impact that a flood can cause and we want to support the local community in any way possible,” a spokesperson said.

“This is the first of several opportunities for you to share your views. We wanted to provide a time for those who don't like to go out in the dark and we are planning an evening session too. As soon as we have arranged that we will share details."

All residents who have been impacted by the storm have been asked to attend and those who can’t make it, but would like to make their voices heard, have been asked to email their questions to [email protected].