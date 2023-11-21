Have you been affected by Storm Ciaran? Share your views with Arun District Council
The session will take place on Friday, November 24 at Bersted Park Community Centre from 10am to 2pm. There is no need to book, council officials have said, you can just turn up on the day.
The session comes after weeks of flooding and disruption caused both by Storm Ciaran and persistent heavy rain, which saw the Bognor Regis area take on several times more water last month than the county wide average.
"We fully appreciate the upheaval, upset, distress and impact that a flood can cause and we want to support the local community in any way possible,” a spokesperson said.
“This is the first of several opportunities for you to share your views. We wanted to provide a time for those who don't like to go out in the dark and we are planning an evening session too. As soon as we have arranged that we will share details."
All residents who have been impacted by the storm have been asked to attend and those who can’t make it, but would like to make their voices heard, have been asked to email their questions to [email protected].
The meeting comes after weeks of hard work by a range of parties devoted to protecting at-risk communities throughout the district: “The response to a flood is managed by many partners,” a spokesperson explained. “ A multi-agency recovery group is formed to ensure that the community is supported to recover from a flood and put measures in place to prevent future flooding.”