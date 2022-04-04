Have you seen cocker spaniel Ollie stolen from Rye kennels?

The break-in, at Broad Oak Kennels in Udimore Road, took place between 2.30am and 3.30am on Thursday (March 31).
Ollie, a 17-month-old male, a tan-coloured cocker spaniel, was taken according to Sussex Police.
Enquiries are ongoing to locate Ollie and those involved.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 248 of 31/03.
