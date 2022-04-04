Video: Watch Hastings kitesurfer leap over harbour wall

Isaac Herriott, 18, from Hastings, performs twists and turns, and leaps over the harbour wall.

He said: “I have been kitesurfing for about three years. I properly got into it in the summer of 2019 just after my GCSEs but my dad gave me a few kite flying lessons before.

“Hastings is a really good place to learn kitesurfing, it’s always windy and gets me excited about ‘bad’ weather.

Isaac Herriott, a 18-year-old from Hastings, kitesurfing off the coast of the town. SUS-220404-093932001

“We have many beaches and a really nice community. the local spot is up at Bulverhythe but on special occasions I kite at the harbour arm in front of the RNLI boat house, however, this is not a beginner spot.

“Water sports are a family pastime so I get lots of support, although of course my mum and grandparents worry.

“When doing such things as jumping the wall. it’s really important to know your limits and be confident in your skills. before trying such a thing.”

Isaac Herriott, a 18-year-old from Hastings, kitesurfing off the coast of the town. SUS-220404-094227001