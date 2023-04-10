Sussex Police officers are on the hunt for Deborah George, who went missing from Seaford on Thursday, April 6.

The 46-year-old was last seen at around 9pm and officers are asking residents to check CCTV and dashcam footage for signs of her whereabouts.

They are particularly interested in footage from the Crouch area, south towards the Esplanade and towards Seaford Head. They also believe Deborah has links to Seaford and Lewes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police say Deborah was slim, with shoulder-length brown hair she was wearing up, and was last seen with a woolly hat in beige colours and a brown jacket. She had headphones with her.

Have you seen this woman?

If you can help, call 999 quoting 1632 of 06/04.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad