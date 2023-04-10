Edit Account-Sign Out
Have you seen this missing Seaford woman?

Sussex Police officers are on the hunt for Deborah George, who went missing from Seaford on Thursday, April 6.

By Connor Gormley
Published 10th Apr 2023, 17:44 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2023, 17:45 BST

The 46-year-old was last seen at around 9pm and officers are asking residents to check CCTV and dashcam footage for signs of her whereabouts.

They are particularly interested in footage from the Crouch area, south towards the Esplanade and towards Seaford Head. They also believe Deborah has links to Seaford and Lewes.

Police say Deborah was slim, with shoulder-length brown hair she was wearing up, and was last seen with a woolly hat in beige colours and a brown jacket. She had headphones with her.

Have you seen this woman?
Have you seen this woman?

If you can help, call 999 quoting 1632 of 06/04.

