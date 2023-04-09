Edit Account-Sign Out
Fire and rescue service called to house fire in Eastbourne

As many as four fire engines and an aerial ladder platform were called to attend a fire in Eastbourne last night (April 08), pictures show.

By Connor Gormley
Published 9th Apr 2023, 11:22 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2023, 11:24 BST

Current reports suggested the fire took place at about 11.10pm last night, in Wobourn Way. The pictures show the aerial ladder team in action rescuing residents from one of the buildings, and emergency services securing the area.

More on this as we have it.

A house fire in EastbourneA house fire in Eastbourne
A house fire in Eastbourne

Fire and rescue teams outside the homeFire and rescue teams outside the home
Fire and rescue teams outside the home
Fire and rescue teams worked with police officers at the scene.Fire and rescue teams worked with police officers at the scene.
Fire and rescue teams worked with police officers at the scene.