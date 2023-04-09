Fire and rescue service called to house fire in Eastbourne
As many as four fire engines and an aerial ladder platform were called to attend a fire in Eastbourne last night (April 08), pictures show.
By Connor Gormley
Published 9th Apr 2023, 11:22 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2023, 11:24 BST
Current reports suggested the fire took place at about 11.10pm last night, in Wobourn Way. The pictures show the aerial ladder team in action rescuing residents from one of the buildings, and emergency services securing the area.