Have your own inscription engraved on steps at Lewes Castle this Christmas

History lovers in Sussex will have the opportunity to have their own step engraved at Lewes Castle this Christmas.

The Sussex Archaeological Society is offering this unique gift opportunities, with customers have the choice to be engraved on a brick and set into one of the 40 steps leading up to the Keep at the Norman castle.

Each step sponsored will help preserve Lewes Castle and other historic sites owned and cared for by Sussex Past – the trading name of the Sussex Archaeological Society, which is celebrating its 175th anniversary this year.

Andrew Edwards, Chief Executive of Sussex Archaeological Society, said: “We’re passionate about sharing the stories of Sussex – this is our charitable aim: to enable people to enjoy, learn about and have access to the rich heritage of this county.

“To celebrate our 175th anniversary, it seemed fitting to invite people to become part of that history too, with their own inscription on the steps of Lewes Castle or by adopting a piece of one of the stunning mosaics at Fishbourne Roman Palace.”

All step sponsors will receive a personalised authentication certificate signed by Sussex Past Patron, historian, author and broadcaster Tom Holland, who said: “Sponsoring a step at Lewes Castle is an opportunity like no other. This is a chance to be written into Sussex’s history.”

Sponsoring a step at Lewes Castle with a permanent bespoke inscription costs £1,000 and comes with a year’s membership to the Society, which includes unlimited visits to its six beautiful sites and museums, as well as half-price entry to all English Heritage sites in Sussex, Kent and Hampshire.

