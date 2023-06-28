Have your say on proposals to improve cycling and walking routes between Fishbourne and Chichester

Residents are invited to have their say on proposed improvements to walking routes between Fishbourne and Chichester, according to West Sussex County Council (WSCC).

The proposals form part of WSCC’s transport strategy, which aims to make walking, wheeling and cycling a more attractive option for shorter trips. It’s hoped that, by encouraging active travel, the council will go some way towards reducing congestion on our busy road network, improve air quality, and make the county a safer, more pleasant place to live, work and commute.

The proposed developments in Chichester are divided into three sections. These are:

Western Section: Fishbourne Road East

Central Section: Westgate (between Sherborne Road and Parklands Road)

Eastern Section: Westgate (between Parklands Road and Orchard Street Roundabout).

A computer generated visualisation of walking, wheeling and cycling proposals for Westgate, Chichester. Photo: West Sussex County Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A drop-in event is set to take place on Monday, July 3 from 4.30pm to 7pm at County Hall, Chichester. There, attendees will be given the chance to meet the project team, ask questions and provide feedback in person.

You can also find more information on the project’s website: https://yourvoice.westsussex.gov.uk/westgate-chichester. Here, you can complete a survey detailing your views and comments will be added to an interactive map. The public engagement period will close on August 7, at 23.59pm.

Cllr Joy Dennis, Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport at West Sussex County Council, said: “These exciting proposals are at an early stage, so we would like to hear from people and organisations who may be affected by the scheme to help us shape the final designs. If we decide to progress the scheme, these designs would then be presented as part of a further, formal consultation at a later date.”