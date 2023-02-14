Holiday park chain Haven have created 270 new jobs in Sussex ahead of this year’s holiday season.

The leisure company, which runs Church Farm in Pagham and and Combe Haven in Hastings, is looking for staff to fill a range of roles in a variety of sectors, with chefs, lifeguards, cleaners and more are all in demand at both sites.

Both full and part time roles are available and, with domestic holidays continuing to enjoy some time in the sun post Covid-19, companies like Haven are looking to grow.

Andy Pope, general manager at Church Farm, said: “As we enter another predicted busy season, we’re looking forward to welcoming new team members to join our exciting Church Farm park. There’s never been a better time to start a career at Haven.

Haven are hiring new staff across a range of roles

Noala Ferguson, head of talent acquisition, added: “We have an array of seasonal roles and permanent careers to suit all requirements and provide career-enhancing development opportunities at our beach-side parks.”

