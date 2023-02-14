West Sussex county councillor launches campaign to lower speed limits in Shripney

West Sussex County Councillor Keir Greenway (Con) is campaigning for lower speed limits in Shripney, after contact from several residents.

The current speed limit on Shripney Road, which is part of the A29, is 40mph, and Mr Greenway would like to see that reduced to 30mph he explained on a Facebook post published earlier this week. He also argues that 30mph speed limits on nearby Shripney Lane should be reduced to 20mph, making it a ‘Quiet Zone.’

In order to get his campaign off the ground his is asking members of the public for their take, and has invited residents and business owners to get in touch via email ([email protected]).

"Listening to local residents, this change would increase the safety of Shripney residents and all those using the highway,” he said. “Including cyclists, pedestrians and those on horseback.”

Shripney Road. Photo: Google Maps

The campaign comes after West Sussex County Council revised its speed limit policy in December last year to ensure greater flexibility in deciding speeds across the region.

