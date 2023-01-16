The Haywards Heath Area Volunteers Fair takes place this week and offers residents the chance to get involved with groups in the town.

The event is on Friday, January 20, at Francisco Lounge in South Road and it will be attended by more than 20 charities and community organisations.

A spokesperson said: “Pop along between 10am and 12pm to speak directly with a wide variety of local groups offering lots of volunteering roles. There’s sure to be an opportunity to suit you. Get more information about how you can give the gift of time to the community in the Haywards Heath area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Haywards Heath Area Volunteers Fair is on Friday, January 20, at the Francisco Lounge in South Road

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be free coffee or cake for the first 50 attendees.

Visit www.msva.org.uk or call 01444 258102 to find out more about volunteering.

Advertisement Hide Ad