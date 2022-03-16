Haywards Heath business gets attention of ex-Dragons Den star

Lauren Brown, owner of Busy Brains Activity Packs, met Theo Paphitis in Birmingham at his annual Small Business Sunday Event, where she was awarded her certificate.

The Dragon retweeted Lauren’s business to his almost 500,000 followers and Busy Brains Activity Packs has gained an influx of new followers.

Lauren said: “I’m delighted to have won this award. Before I launched the business I was a deputy headteacher, I never expected to be starting my own company. It was only after having my own children that I realised how long a day can feel when you’re at home alone with young children and so I set about creating a tool to help other parents with simple play ideas and things to do in the home. It is great to have support from Theo because the world of business is still new to me. I can’t wait to learn more from his small business community. I’m so grateful to Theo for recognising my hard work and for helping me spread the word about what I do.”

A Haywards Heath based business won small business award from former Dragons Den star, Theo Paphitis.

Small business champion and Ryman Stationery, Robert Dyas and Boux Avenue Chairman, Theo Paphitis, said: “We are thrilled to welcome new #SBS members every week and highlight just how important it is to support our small businesses here in the UK. My vision is that everyone who has ever won an #SBS re-tweet from me becomes part of a friendly club of like-minded individuals who can share successes and learnings. The website will also give a valuable profile to the winners chosen and I wish Lauren every success.”

Anyone looking for a re‐tweet from Theo should tweet him about their business on Sunday between 5pm and 7.30pm and include the hashtag #SBS.

Six lucky businesses are re‐tweeted every Monday at 8pm and then invited to enter their profile on the new website, attend the annual #SBS networking event and take advantage of the networking opportunities.

