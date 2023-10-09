BREAKING
Haywards Heath church and funeral home raise £700 for Macmillan Cancer Support: mayor praises ‘joyful’ coffee morning

Haywards Heath Baptist Church and P&S Gallagher raised £690 for Macmillan Cancer Support with a joyful coffee morning last week.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 9th Oct 2023, 17:28 BST
The church in Sussex Road held the event on Monday, October 2, and the mayor of Haywards Heath joined Pat Gallagher and staff there.

Town mayor Stephanie Inglesfield said: “The Macmillan Coffee morning organised at the Baptist Church by P&S Gallagher (www.pandsgallagher.co.uk) was a joyful and chatty affair. The spread of savouries and cakes was impressive.”

Mayor Stephanie Inglesfield with Paul and Alison from P & S Gallagher in Haywards HeathMayor Stephanie Inglesfield with Paul and Alison from P & S Gallagher in Haywards Heath
Mayor Stephanie Inglesfield with Paul and Alison from P & S Gallagher in Haywards Heath
She continued: “I got to talk with lots of local residents, Paul, Lucy, Alison and the rest of the Gallagher team members and their work partners, and of course members of the Baptist church congregation. It was a happy and jolly gathering with cakes, tea and friendship being the best way there is to raise funds for the important work that MacMillan Cancer Support does for us all.”

Pat Gallagher said: “Thank you so much to the mayor for supporting our fundraiser and to everyone who joined us for our Macmillan coffee morning. We are so pleased that we managed to raise a fantastic £690.85 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

“A very special thank you to all who donated a raffle prize and delicious sweet treats – Adrak, Allsopps, Autoglym, Cottage Flowers, D Edwards &; Son, D.G.Valeting, Fun Pots, The Garden Chef, The Health Hub, Izzy’s Party Shop, Marcus Grimes Estate Agents, Plaza Uno, Sally Winstone, Heather, Sussex Foot Centre and Crazy Coffins.”

P & S Gallagher is an independent family funeral directors in Burgess Hill and Haywards Heath with over 90 years’ experience helping customers across Mid Sussex.

