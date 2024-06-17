Haywards Heath church chorister walks more than 1,000 miles to Rome to raise funds for community facilities
Alexander, 22, is walking all the way to Rome from Haywards Heath, roughly 1,100 miles, to raise funds for improving community facilities at the church.
He hopes to make enough to improve the toilets in particular, saying that better facilities will benefit the parish and the whole community.
On his website Alexander said: “It is a fantastic building, but to be a fantastic venue the amenities need to improve. The long term aspirations are to better serve the community, allowing for more school visits, and as a concert venue. At present, the toilet and facilities available make this very difficult. Additionally, the vestry has a leaking roof, with water now spreading into the main church building.”
Haywards Heath residents currently make extensive use of the landmark church, which overlooks Victoria Park, for concerts and other civic events.
Alexander set off from St Wilfrid’s on March 31 for his first stop Canterbury, just after singing in the Easter Sunday morning Eucharist. At Canterbury he joined the ancient pilgrim route to Rome, and he has successfully completed two thirds of his multi-marathon hike.
After ten weeks and several blisters, and with the Alps now behind him, Alexander is now in the north of Italy, with the Apeninne Mountains coming into view. His weekly blog updates, which he illustrates with his excellent photos of each stage of his epic walk, can be found at hhpilgrim.co.uk/walk-updates.
Alexander said to parishioners and other townspeople and users of the church: “I would be humbled and honoured if you would consider sponsoring me in support of improving St Wilfrid's community facilities.”
To sponsor Alexander, visit www.justgiving.com/page/hh2rome or post a cheque, payable to ‘St Wilfrid’s PCC’, with ‘Rome Walk’ on the back, to: Treasurer, c/o The Parish Office, St Wilfrid’s Way, Haywards Heath, RH16 3QH. To make a Gift Aid declaration, and increase your gift by 25 per cent, please include the following with your donation, either posted (as above) or emailed to [email protected]: your full name, address and post code, the date, and confirmation that you are a UK taxpayer.
