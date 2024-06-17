With a little over two weeks before voters head to the ballot box, the Mid Sussex Times is taking a look at each candidate using either information they provided or statements on their personal or party websites.

Liberal Democrats – Alison Bennett

Alison Bennett has said she is ‘committed to working tirelessly for the people of Mid Sussex’.

After the election announcement she welcomed it as a chance to ‘finally deliver the change Mid Sussex so desperately needs’.

She said: “People are telling me they’re fed up with years of chaos and neglect under this out-of-touch Conservative government. After years of struggling to get a GP appointment, soaring rents and mortgages and our rivers being polluted by filthy sewage, it’s time for a change in Mid Sussex. As the next MP for Mid Sussex, I would stand up for local health services, tackle the sewage scandal and be a strong voice for our community in Parliament.”

The Liberal Democrats' have launched their election manifesto and have outlined a £9bn plan to save health and care services at www.midsussexlibdems.org.uk.

They said the plan includes giving everyone the right to see a GP within seven days, or within 24 hours if there is an urgent need to, with 8,000 more GPs. They said the plan would also guarantee access to an NHS dentist if urgent and iof emergency care is needed. The Lib Dem manifesto also aims to ‘overhaul the water industry’ and tackle sewage pollution, as well as providing a dedicated mental health professional in every primary and secondary school.

Labour – Dave Rowntree

Dave Rowntree has been the drummer for the band Blur since its formation in 1988 and joined the Labour Party in 2002.

In an interview with the Mid Sussex Times, which can be read at sussexexpress.co.uk, he outlined his key ‘day-one priorities’ if elected.

These included fixing the potholes in the district. He said: “I think it’s a mark of just how decrepit our society has become, the fact that the roads are in such a state, because it’s an entirely fixable problem.” He added: “Labour have got a plan to fix a million extra potholes a year over ten years.”

Mr Rowntree said his second priority would be rebuilding Burgess Hill town centre while his third priority would be to focus on building more homes and the essential infrastructure.

He said: “We need new houses but what isn’t going up is the infrastructure to go with these things. We’re not upgrading roads, we’re not building new schools, pharmacies, hospitals. We’re not building medical centres, we’re not upgrading the water infrastructure, we’re not upgrading the sewers. All of this stuff needs to be planned along with the new housing.”

He said he believes in building communities and not just new housing, adding that Labour want to ‘rebuild the planning system from the ground up’ to be more community led instead of developer led.

Conservatives – Kristy Adams

Local businesswoman Kristy Adams co-owns a family design business in the building industry. A statement at www.kristyadams.org said she also grew up in Mid Sussex and lives in the constituency, attending Handcross Primary and Warden Park schools. She was elected as a Mid Sussex District Councillor for Bolney.

Her website says she has campaigned ‘on issues that matter to local people’. In 2022/23, she worked with residents to protect villages from inappropriate development and aims to defend the rest of the district.

A spokesperson said: “Her business skills in the retail sector and the building industry make her an ideal candidate to engage the key stakeholders in delivering the town centre Burgess Hill needs and deserves. Kristy will also champion a new mixed-used cultural and community venue built on the site of Clair Hall, Haywards Heath.”

Kristy said she is proud to call Mid Sussex her home. She said: “As a local resident and small business owner I already understand the issues that matter to us in Mid Sussex. Before entering politics, I had a successful career as a retail manager working for M&S and Jaeger and now I run a loft conversion design business in the building industry. I am confident that the skills and experience that I can bring to Parliament will ensure a strong and effective voice for Mid Sussex.”

Green Party – Deanna Nicholson

In a personal statement at midsussex.greenparty.org.uk, Deanna Nicholson said: “As a resident of Mid Sussex for 30 years and a teacher in local schools and colleges, I have seen first-hand the damaging effects of education reforms and the critical underfunding of youth mental health services.

“With a science background, I am committed to tackling climate change through evidence-based solutions like active transport and sustainable agriculture. I understand the strains on our infrastructure – water, roads, healthcare – due to increased housing development.

“As a town councillor (Haywards Heath Town Council, I have seen the challenges facing our area, and will push for planning changes that prioritize local resource capacity and deliver truly affordable housing to meet our community's needs. Vote Deanna Nicholson for a greener, fairer, and more sustainable Mid Sussex.”

A spokesperson for the Mid Sussex and Crawley Green Party said on their website: “We’re working progressively on local issues; to improve the lives of all people in MidSussex and Crawley, and to improve our local environment. As part of the Green Party of England & Wales, we share a deep concern for social and environmental justice, expressed through our national policies, we believe fair is worth fighting for.”

Reform – Gary Johnson

In a statement at www.reformparty.uk/mid-sussex-constituency, Gary Johnson said he served as a Conservative District Councillor (Wealden) from 2019 to 2023.

Mr Johnson said: “I have always enjoyed volunteering. Many years ago, I was an army reservist. I spent six years as part of the RNLI as a crew member on the Newhaven Lifeboat and have also been a Special Constable based at Haywards Heath.”

He said: “We have a short-term political system whereby political parties don’t have the courage to make the radical changes that this country needs if we are to progress.”

His statement added that Reform would reduce the amount of Corporation Tax paid by businesses and increase the income tax threshold to encourage people to get off benefits and get back to work.

Mr Johnson said he supports the NHS, but said it is in crisis. He said: “There is no point in ploughing more money into a system that isn’t working before significant changes are made.”

On immigration, he said: “As an ex-lifeboat crew member, I have every sympathy for those in danger at sea but we cannot continue to allow the small boats to cross the channel.”

He said: “Ultimately, we should detain, process and deport illegal immigrants swiftly which will deter and greatly reduce the numbers attempting the crossing.”

