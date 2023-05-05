The Haywards Heath town mayor and deputy mayor said they were pleased to officially open the new Haywards Heath Foodbank Warehouse this week and join its Coronation celebrations.

The new foodbank is in Delaware Road and encompasses the Haywards Heath Baby Bank, which was launched on February 1.

Town mayor Howard Mundin said: “I am truly delighted to see the Haywards Heath Foodbank finally settled in a permanent home in a suitable location. The former electrical warehouse has a fantastic shelving system and boxes, allowing the foodbank volunteers to easily organise, display and access its products.

“It’s quite remarkable that the determined efforts of the volunteers, who had to move premises many times, has now resulted in in them having this brilliant new facility, including a mezzanine floor to house the newly launched Baby Bank. The selfless devotion of these wonderful volunteers to help others is a shining example to us all.”

Haywards Heath town mayor Howard Mundin with deputy mayor Alastair McPherson, Margaret Baker and Haywards Heath Foodbank's Heather Cooper

The mayor and deputy mayor Alastair McPherson thanked all the volunteers.

Councillor Mundin added: “Alastair and Haywards Heath Town Council have been very happy to help the foodbank and to work together with them, particularly during the recent Covid pandemic.”

He said: “I must also pay a special thank you to Steve Crane, Head Chef at Ockenden Manor, who took time out of his busy schedule to produce wonderful Coronation Cakes and a Coronation Trifle to help the foodbank with their Coronation celebrations.”

Haywards Heath Foodbank Warehouse

The Haywards Heath Foodbank is now situated at Unit A, 9 Delaware Road, Haywards Heath. Visit haywardsheath.foodbank.org.uk.