Haywards Heath Lions’ Swimarathon raises £19,000 as 44 teams clock up 5,161 lengths

The event took place at The Dolphin Leisure Centre and saw 260 swimmers in 44 teams take part.

Haywards Heath town mayor Stephanie Inglesfield, who attended the event, said: “I am in awe of what the Haywards Heath Lions made happen on Good Friday, overwhelmed by the generosity of all the donors, and ever so grateful for all the wonderful people who participated in and out of the water.”

She said that as of 1pm on March 31, the total raised, including Gift Aid, stood at £19,883.

Haywards Heath Mayor, Cllr Stephanie Inglesfield with members of the Haywards Heath Lions Club and staff volunteers from Time4Children charity

She said: “What an enormous amount of money for charity. All this in a fun atmosphere, where a great diversity of swimmers joined in the pool in the spirit of generosity and of the joy of being together.”

Lions Richard Johnson, Gwen Kennedy and their 49 volunteers put on the Swimarathon and the teams swam a total of 5,161 lengths altogether. The mayor said this is 80 miles, which is ‘roughly the distance from Haywards Heath to Calais’. She said: "My congratulations to all the teams who took part, including Mid Sussex Marlins water polo teams, local school teams, teams from our brownies, scouts and girl guides, and well done to team Nosmig, who raised a brilliant £1,483. You are all amazing.”

Haywards Heath town council said 17 charities will benefit from the event with the Mayor’s Charity Time4Children receiving half of the funds raised. The remaining funds raised will go to charities and good causes chosen by the individual teams. The donation link at localgiving.org/eventteam2024 is open until May 1.

Seahorses took part in the Swimarathon too. They provide a vital opportunity for adults with a range of disabilities to meet weekly to promote an active lifestyle in a social setting

Waitrose & Partners donated nearly 100 hot cross buns, as well as tea, coffee and water, to the event. People can get involved with the 40th anniversary Swimarathon next year at www.hhlionsswim.co.uk.

Haywards Heath Lions Club is always looking for new members and volunteers and people can find out more at haywardsheathlionsclub.org.uk.