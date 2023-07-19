Haywards Heath mayor meets members of over 55s community at Baptist church

The Haywards Heath town mayor had a fun time chatting with members of the Options (Over 55’s) Programme at Haywards Heath Baptist Church recently.

Councillor Stephanie Inglesfield said: “What a lovely afternoon this was, I received such a warm welcome and people were so keen to talk to me that I had to make it clear that I was going to work the whole room to speak with everyone.”

She said they discussed issues like housing, the Northern Arc, Clair Hall and town centre pavements.

The mayor continued: “They brought up important issues and we had a proper discussion on these, which I will share with the Town Council and with Mid Sussex District Council. We all had an enjoyable time with lots of chatting, afternoon tea and I even did the Chair Aerobic session with them all. What a brilliant programme of events Haywards Heath Baptist Church has for our over 55’s in Haywards Heath.”

The Haywards Heath town mayor at Haywards Heath Baptist Church with members of Options over 55s group

Sheila Humphrey from Haywards Heath Baptist Church said: “Thank you so much to the Mayor, Stephanie, for coming to Options and being so chatty and helpful to everyone last Thursday.”