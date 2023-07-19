Haywards Heath mayor meets members of over 55s community at Baptist church

Councillor Stephanie Inglesfield said: “What a lovely afternoon this was, I received such a warm welcome and people were so keen to talk to me that I had to make it clear that I was going to work the whole room to speak with everyone.”
She said they discussed issues like housing, the Northern Arc, Clair Hall and town centre pavements.
The mayor continued: “They brought up important issues and we had a proper discussion on these, which I will share with the Town Council and with Mid Sussex District Council. We all had an enjoyable time with lots of chatting, afternoon tea and I even did the Chair Aerobic session with them all. What a brilliant programme of events Haywards Heath Baptist Church has for our over 55’s in Haywards Heath.”
Sheila Humphrey from Haywards Heath Baptist Church said: “Thank you so much to the Mayor, Stephanie, for coming to Options and being so chatty and helpful to everyone last Thursday.”
Options is a group for over 55s and Haywards Heath Baptist Church members. Their programme includes speakers, quizzes, musical afternoons, chair aerobics and more. The group offers an opportunity for people to meet new friends, learn new skills and learn more about God. Everyone is welcome and Options can sometimes help with transport. The group runs on the first, third and fifth Thursday of the month (2.15pm-4.15pm).
Visit www.hhbchurch.org.uk/older-adults or email [email protected]