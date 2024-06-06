Paul Milton, 40, of Sunte Close, said the last Haywards Heath Model Railway Exhibition was in 2019.

Paul, who has epilepsy, dyslexia and autism, said he has been in touch with the organisers, adding: “I’m not an organiser but I’m passionate about it.”

He said: “It went well in 2019 and it would be nice to have another one in 2024.”

Paul, who has always had train layouts, said: “I’m passionate about OO Gauge and model railways. I thoroughly enjoy making model dioramas and OO Gauge layouts because it’s creative, artistic and involves using your imagination as well.”

He said he has a layout in his garage, one in his loft and is currently working on another.

He added: “I’ve been in touch with the Arts Council and Bachmann and Hornby and most of the model railway suppliers and they're all supportive.”

Paul said OO Gauge refers to the scale of models. Other scales include N gauge, which is 1:148 scale in the UK, and Z Gauge, which is the smallest model railway scale in common use with a ratio of 1:220.

The website www.scalemodelscenery.co.uk said OO gauge is the most popular model railway scale for UK hobbyists, adding: “It's often referred to as 4mm scale, which means that one foot (12 inches) in the real world is equal to 4mm (or 0.16 inches) in the model world.”

Paul said anyone who is able to organise another Haywards Heath model railway exhibition can email him at [email protected].

Paul prefers working with ‘old fashioned’ steam train models from era three of British railways (1923-1947) and does not work with diesel or modern designs. He said the biggest challenge is the patience and time needed to add the detail and ‘the fine bits and pieces you overlook in real life’.

He said: “For example the little gardener cutting the grass or the cat or the dog and things like that that you place and that makes the scene.”

Paul added: “I’m painting milk bottles at the moment – tiny, tiny miniature milk bottles – which have got little tiny tops to them and I’m painting the individual tops.”

1 . Paul Milton Work by Haywards Heath model railway enthusiast Paul Milton Photo: Paul Milton

