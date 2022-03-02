Haywards Heath Scouts enjoy a weekend of adventure at Bentley Copse Activity Centre

Around 500 Scouts, Explorer Scouts, Guides and leaders camped at Bentley Copse’s Frost Camp over the weekend of February 25-27.
The camp had been postponed from January due to Omicron and was nearly cancelled because of the recent storms.
But youngsters got to enjoy a weekend of activities, which included laser clay pigeon shooting, tree-climbing, air pistols, crate stacking, an adventure course, pedal go karts, tomahawk throwing, a cave maze, laser tag and Jacob’s Ladder.
“There haven’t been many opportunities like this due to Covid so it was great to go in a Cave Maze,” said Issac, 12, from Haywards Heath.
Max, 11, also from Haywards Heath, said: “It was something different and fun, I liked the zipwire as it was fast and exciting.”
There was also a campfire in the evening, as well as a silent disco.