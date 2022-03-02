Haywards Heath Scouts enjoy a weekend of adventure at Bentley Copse Activity Centre

Around 500 Scouts, Explorer Scouts, Guides and leaders camped at Bentley Copse’s Frost Camp over the weekend of February 25-27.

The camp had been postponed from January due to Omicron and was nearly cancelled because of the recent storms.

Scouts from 1st Haywards Heath and 5th Haywards Heath joined other Scouts and Guides at Bentley Copse Activity Centre on February 25-27. Picture: Surrey Scouts.

But youngsters got to enjoy a weekend of activities, which included laser clay pigeon shooting, tree-climbing, air pistols, crate stacking, an adventure course, pedal go karts, tomahawk throwing, a cave maze, laser tag and Jacob’s Ladder.

“There haven’t been many opportunities like this due to Covid so it was great to go in a Cave Maze,” said Issac, 12, from Haywards Heath.

Max, 11, also from Haywards Heath, said: “It was something different and fun, I liked the zipwire as it was fast and exciting.”

There was also a campfire in the evening, as well as a silent disco.