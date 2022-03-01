Final Covid vaccination clinic at Queens Walk site in East Grinstead

They also thanked the town’s many volunteers and supporters.

“Although we have worked with the Queens Walk team for a short time, they have played a valuable role in maintaining the momentum of our vaccination programme during a period of unprecedented acceleration,” said Katherine Saunders, ABC chief executive.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alliance for Better Care has thanked the team at its Queens Walk vaccination site in East Grinstead. Picture: Alliance for Better Care.

ABC moved to the central East Grinstead site in October, having previously administered vaccinations at Meridian Hall, as well as pop-up venues.

The same team, led by clinical lead Dr Deborah Allen from Moatfield Surgery, worked with Mid-Sussex District Council to deliver the autumn/winter vaccination programme from Queens Walk.

Across all of its East Grinstead clinics, ABC has administered more than 67,000 vaccinations in the town.

Katherine said: “At all of our East Grinstead clinics we have been fortunate to have received incredible support from the entire community and this has made a huge difference to our programme.”

“Particular mention must go to the East Grinstead Lions, their help has been invaluable,” she added.

ABC said it will be able to meet the ongoing demand for vaccinations in the area through its Clair Hall site in Haywards Heath or the team’s dedicated vaccination centre at Saxonbrook in Crawley.

Bookings can be made via the national booking system at www.nhs.uk or patients can check dates for walk-in sessions at abcltd.org.uk.