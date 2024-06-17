Haywards Heath’s Got Talent: competition returns for 2024
The event will be at the Haywards Heath Social Club in Wivelsfield Road on Friday, June 28, as part of the Haywards Heath Arts Festival (June 21-30).
Visit www.haywardsheath.gov.uk to find out more.
HHGT organiser Wendy Swinton-eagle said: “We have great contestants for this year’s HHGT. A stellar cast of judges includes: David Rowntree (Blur), Rory Kaye (Rokskool), Cylvian (Cylvian Flynn Music) Rachel Watkyn OBE (Tiny Box Company) and Jamie di Francescomarino (RH Uncovered) and the wonderful Pippa Randall (Amy Winehouse Experience) as MC. It promises to be an entertaining event and we want some great supporters to join us for a fun evening raising money for a really good cause, Finley’s Touch. Entry is free but donations on the door are welcome.”
People can get tickets at the door or by emailing [email protected].
The first ever Haywards Heath’s Got Talent competition took place last year and was hailed as a great success.