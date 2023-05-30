Haywards Heath’s new deputy mayor visits Bentswood Hub to learn about brilliant community work

The new deputy mayor of Haywards Heath visited the Bentswood Hub last week to learn about all the brilliant work they do.

Deputy mayor of Haywards Heath Duncan Pascoe met people from the local community, including Anna Sharkey, at the Bentswood Hub. He also met Donna from Clarion Futures and two young visitors, one of whom (in red) beat the deputy mayor at pool

Councillor Duncan Pascoe said he had a wonderful time meeting members of the community.

He said: “It was truly amazing to see all the work that has gone into making this place a safe and vibrant hub.”

The deputy mayor said Anna Sharkey and her team are ‘incredibly friendly’ and called her group of volunteers ‘outstanding’.

He continued: “Every week they have a full schedule of activities, from breakfast clubs to cooking classes, career advice, tech help, community safety, sports, gardening and other life skills. And with a big focus on youth clubs, there are lessons learned here that simply aren’t taught in schools. What’s more, is the message that centres around teaching people how to live sustainably.

"Anna showed me this year's outdoor project – a sensory garden. A mixture of plants, ornaments, artwork and sounds, all of which are made from recycled or re-purposed materials. A row of tyres that would otherwise be burning in a landfill are instead fixed to the wall and used to grow strawberries; a chest of draws doomed for the tip, instead painted and filled with decorative slate; industrial cable reels turned into garden tables and a functioning clock.”

Councillor Pascoe said the garden would be designed to provide ‘a rich sensory experience’ for visitors and highlight what can be done with the things people already have.

The deputy mayor said he played a quick game of pool before he left and was ‘rightly beaten by a skilled young man’. He added: “Centres like the Bentswood Hub are the essence of community spirit in our town. I’m sure I’ll be back at the Hub soon to see what”s going on, and most importantly for a re-match!”

Councillor Pascoe said he is looking forward to meeting more people from the Haywards Heath community at the Spring Into Summer Event on Muster Green on Sunday, June 11. This free event will offer an afternoon of fun and entertainment for the town.