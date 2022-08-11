Heatwave Sussex: Level 3 alert issued for Rother

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rother District Council has warned people to ‘keep out of the sun’ after a Level 3 heat alert was issued for this week.

A council spokesperson said: “Level 3 heat alert issued. Very hot weather forecast for August 9 - 13.

“Keep out of the sun, keep hydrated and keep an eye on elderly relatives and neighbours.”

The council was following advice given by HeatAlert, a service to notify residents about heatwaves.

The Level 3 heat alert is the second highest possible, and is triggered as soon as the Met Office confirms that threshold temperatures (daytime 31°C or night time 16°C) have been reached in any one region.

Once this stage is activated it requires specific actions to be targeted at high-risk groups.

A spokesperson for HeatAlert added: “Keep out of the sun between 11am and 3pm, keep hydrated by drinking plenty of cold drinks and avoid excess alcohol and caffeine.”