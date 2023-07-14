Heavy traffic and delays reported near Chichester as Festival of Speed continues

Reports on the AA traffic news app suggests there is ocngestion to East Lavant, coming from the Portfield roundabout, from Kennel Hill and along Stane Street.
Severe delays of 30 minutes have been reported on the Whyke roundabout eastbound between the A27 Chichester Bypass and and the A27 itself, but other, less serious delays have been reported between the A27 and the A259 Cathedral Way, as well as on the A27 Westbound between Norton Lane and the A285.
The delays come as the Festival of Speed continues this year, once again offering guests privileged access to iconic cars from a range of legendary manufacturers, as well as a packed schedule of bespoke motorsport events.