Helena Dollimore becomes only the second Labour MP in the history of Hastings

She is only the second Labour MP in the history of the constituency and the youngest. The only other time Hastings and Rye had a Labour MP was when Hastings born Michael Foster was elected during the Blair victory and represented the area from 1997 -2010.

She received 19,134 votes, a majority of 8,653, following a 62 percent voting turnout. The Conservatives came second with Reform coming third, gaining 4,401 votes.

Ms Dollimore said: “It is the privilege of my life to be elected as the Labour member of parliament for Hastings and Rye. People have voted resoundingly here in Hastings and Rye and up and down the country for change with Labour and now the work begins to focus on their priorities and getting this country back on its feet.

“We have been out knocking on doors in this campaign and for many years before that and we have heard from people how much they are crying out for change.”

Her local campaign focussed strongly on the sewage dumping and flooding Hastings has suffered in recent years. She also campaigned on the cost of living crisis and the cost of housing.

She also listed the NHS as a priority for improvement claiming the health service is short of 150,000 staff, with 7.5 million people on NHS waiting lists and an 18-week treatment target set by the Conservative government not met since 2016. She stressed the need for more GP’s locally.

Other issues she campaigned on were protecting railway station ticket offices from closure, support for small businesses, the need for better local transport and child care reform.

She said: “That is what a Labour government is going to get to work on, and me as our Labour MP is going to get to work on, starting from now.”

Helena was born in East Sussex, attending Heathfield Community College, a state comprehensive school. She first came to national attention after addressing the 2011 Labour Conference when she was a 17-year-old A-level student.

She attended Oxford University and became Chair of the Oxford University Labour Club, the largest and oldest university Labour club in the country, whose former members include Barbara Castle and Shirley Williams.

After leaving university, Helena took up a role with international charity Save the Children, working in refugee camps in Bangladesh and the war zone in Yemen.

During the pandemic she trained as a vaccinator with the St John Ambulance and volunteered at the Laycock Pharmacy in Ore.

Ms Dollimore said: “I was brought up locally and want the best for Hastings and Rye. For me its community first, party second. Public service is something that runs through me. I have run the campaign to keep The Ridge Fire Station open, exposed the delays in ambulance response times in Hastings and Rye, helped to re-open the Rye swimming pool and have taken the fight to Southern Water to force them to clean up their act.

"I know how to get things done in a hurry and will put all my experience working with charities, businesses and governments to good use in our community.”

Have you read? Get ready for Hastings Pirate Day this month

Have you read? In 28 pictures: Final journey of historic Hastings lifeboats

1 . Helena Dollimore elected as MP for Hastings and Rye Helena Dollimore with the last Hastings Labour MP Michael FosterPhoto: supplied

2 . Helena Dollimore elected as MP for Hastings and Rye Helena on the campaign trail with Hastings Mayor Judy RogersPhoto: supplied

3 . Helena Dollimore elected as MP for Hastings and Rye Helena Dollimore acceptance speech at the countPhoto: supplied

4 . Helena Dollimore elected as MP for Hastings and Rye Helena Dollimore pictured in Hastings with former rock star Feargal Sharkey who is campaigning against water companies dumping sewage.Photo: supplied