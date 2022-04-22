Hellingly schoolgirl to represent East Sussex in national pageant

Bella Smith, 11, has won a place in the grand final of Little Miss Teen Great Britain 2022.

The schoolgirl beat off competition from across the country to be named as one of the grand finalists and was awarded the title of ‘Little Miss Teen East Sussex’.

Bella said, “I am so excited to have made it to the grand final, it is a great achievement.

Bella Smith

“I’m looking forward to representing my home county and hope to bring home the crown.”

Girls from across Great Britain will compete for the crown and awards – including a cash prize.

Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague also took part in the competition when she was younger.

On the competition’s website it says the PrettyLittleThing creative director said, “Competing in Miss Teen Great Britain was, hand-on-heart, one of the most memorable and life-changing experiences that I’ve ever had and now it’s time for you to create those unforgettable memories.”

The grand final will be held on October 14-15 in The Village Hotel and The Globe Theatre, Blackpool.

Finalists are set to take part in a beauty queen challenge day and a pyjama diva party.