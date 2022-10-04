Edit Account-Sign Out
Henfield villagers campaign for more buses

Villagers in Henfield have launched a campaign to get more buses to serve the area.

By Sarah Page
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 3:35 pm

They say there are no bus services in the village from Saturday night to Monday morning.

Campaigner Celia Emmott said: “This means that anyone who has to come into the village, or go out of the village for work, has to take a taxi, stay overnight near their work or beg for a lift.

"We are really a small town with nearer 6,000 people living here.”

Villagers in Henfield say they need more buses to serve the area

Residents highlighted their campaign during a ‘Big Green Week’ which culminated on Sunday in a special electric bus service – the Big Lemon Electric bus – to Brighton.

"We are asking that we may have more buses in and out of Henfield, in the evenings and on Sundays and Bank Holidays,” said Celia.

The Big Lemon electric bus took villagers on a trip to Brighton during Henfield's Big Green Week

The Big Green Week included several other events highlighting the environment including a film showing from Sussex Underwater with speakers from the Free Divers who did the filming.

