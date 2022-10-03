Hotel near Horsham scoops top award

The five-star South Lodge at Lower Beeding has been named ‘Venue of the Year.’ after beating off global rivals.

The accolade was bestowed at the presigious C& IT Awards held last week.

South Lodge, owned by Exclusive Hotels, was shortlisted with some of the UK’s biggest conference and convention centres.

It won the coveted ‘best venue’ category based on its ‘uncompromising approach to sustainability and for its understanding and undertaking towards delegate mental health and wellbeing.’

Hotel manager Dan Wait said: “We were in a tough category with some exceptional, globally recognised names as fellow nominees.

"This win means so much to the team and to my wider Exclusive Collection colleagues as we've all made a massive commitment to sustainability.”