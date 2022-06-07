Henry VIII historian to talk in Newhaven

Tony Harris – an actor, historian and interpreter – will be present at the Newhaven Historical Society’s meeting at the Hillcrest Centre on Bay Vue Road.

Tony has been touring the UK as the 16th century’s most notorious Tudor for over ten years.

During the act, he will discuss Henry VIII’s efforts to produce an heir and the trials and tribulations of having six wives.

Tony Harris in his Henry VIII attire.

For two year, Tony Harris lived and worked at Hampton Court Palace, playing Henry VIII every other day for the benefit of more than half a million tourists.

As part of his contract, the 53-year-old had to agree to remain above 18 stones with a strict diet of cakes and chips to retain the weight.

Tony said: “People forget that when Henry came to the throne he was a fit young man and remained so until his mid-30s – when he had a nasty jousting accident.

“I play him as he would have been at my age – and that’s how people expect him to be.”

Newhaven Historical Society said guests are welcome to the 7:30pm event – with admissions being £5.00 on the door.

The Society own and manage the Newhaven Museum which is located at Paradise Park.

The museum houses a collection of photographs and artefacts relating to local heritage and the maritime history of Newhaven and the surrounding area.

All of the collection has been donated from different places – including individuals, businesses, families and the local council.