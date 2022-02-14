‘Her loss is unbearable’: Sussex mum’s fundraiser in memory of beloved dog Rosie

Helen Kifford, from Robertsbridge, lost her ‘best friend’ Rosie on February 9, after having her for almost 14 years.

The dog suffered seizures throughout most of her life and received regular care from the Royal Veterinary College and Senlac Vets in Battle.

Helen said: “She was an amazing dog all of her life.

Helen Kifford with Rosie SUS-220214-105701001

“The Royal Veterinary College diagnosed her with epilepsy at a young age and helped us get her medication right to manage the seizures.

“She was involved in two or three reasearch trials for epilepsy medication, one of which she carried on taking this medication which enabled her to be seizure-free for the last four years or so. The college was always so caring and good with her.

“Rosie came to us at weeks weeks old and was on my bed forever.

Rosie the dog SUS-220214-105711001

“Rosie had such a character and was always in charge of everyone and everyone knew she was around. Her love of life was so evident, she loved her walks in the woods and up the farmland where we have our own cows and sheep.

“She loved nothing more than a picnic up the farm and laying in the sun till she was too hot.

“Her loss to us is unbearable. This has been the hardest thing for us a family and she leaves behind four very sad children, who have never known life without her and two very sad Labrador siblings.

“I want to thank all the vets at Senlac Vets in Battle who worked with her over many years, you have all been amazing.”