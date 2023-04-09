Here are all the Sussex primary schools rated 'Outstanding' by Ofsted

Ofsted – the regulatory body responsible for inspecting and evaluating schools – ranks schools across four grades: ‘inadequate’, ‘requires improvement’, ‘good’ and ‘outstanding’ , with only the best performing schools making it into the latter category, and the worst performing schools given a set time frame to improve.

The organisation has come under fire in recent months, however. The tragic death of headteacher Ruth Perry, from Reading, who took her own life after her school was rated ‘inadequate’ by Ofsted, has led many school staff to speak out about the stresses of exam season, with delegates of the National Education Union backing calls to abolish the body earlier this week.