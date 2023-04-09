Here are all the Sussex primary schools rated 'Outstanding' by Ofsted
Sussex is home to some of the best schools in the country, so we compiled a list of all the primary schools across both counties rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted.
Ofsted – the regulatory body responsible for inspecting and evaluating schools – ranks schools across four grades: ‘inadequate’, ‘requires improvement’, ‘good’ and ‘outstanding’ , with only the best performing schools making it into the latter category, and the worst performing schools given a set time frame to improve.
The organisation has come under fire in recent months, however. The tragic death of headteacher Ruth Perry, from Reading, who took her own life after her school was rated ‘inadequate’ by Ofsted, has led many school staff to speak out about the stresses of exam season, with delegates of the National Education Union backing calls to abolish the body earlier this week.
West Sussex
-Storrington Primary School, Storrington, RH20 4PG
-Broadwater Church of England Primary School, Worthing, BN14 7TQ
- Seaside Primary School, Lancing, BN15 8DL
-Southwater Infant Academy, Horsham, RH13 9JH
-Heron Way Primary School, Horsham, RH13 6DJ
-Forge Wood Primary School, Crawley, RH10 3SW
-Pound Hill Infant Academy, Crawley, RH10 7EB
-Maidenbower Infant School, Crawley, RH10 7RA
-Turners Hill Church of England Primary School, Crawley, RH10 4PA
-Lindfield Primary Academy, Lindfield, RH16 2DX
-Blackthorns Community Primary Academy, Lindfield, RH16 2UA
-Upper Beeding Primary School, Steyning, BN44 3HY
-Eastbrook Primary Academy, Southwick, BN42 4NF
East Sussex
-West Hove Infant School, Hove, BN3 5JA
-Downs Junior School, Brighton, BN1 6ED
-Downs Infant School, Brighton, BN1 6JA
-St Luke’s Primary School, Brighton, BN2 9ZF
-High Cliff Academy, Newhaven, BN9 9FD-Barcombe Church of England Primary School, Lewes, BN8 5DN
-Newick Church of England Primary School, Lewes, BN8 4NB
-High Hurstwood Church of England Primary School, High Hurstwood, TN22 4AD
-Groombridge St Thomas’ Church of England Primary School, Tunbridge Wells, TN3 9SF
-Polegate Primary School, Polegate, BN26 6PT
-Roseland Infant School, Eastbourne, BN22 8PD
-Parkside Community Primary School, Heathfield, TN21 8QQ
-Burwash Church of England Primary School, Burwash, TN19 7DZ
-Netherfield Church of England Primary School, Netherfield, TN33 9QF
-Catsfield Church of England Primary School, Catsfield, TN33 9DP
-Little Common School, Cooden, TN39 4SQ
-St Peter and St Paul Church of England Primary School, Bexhill-on-sea, TN40 1QE
Read more