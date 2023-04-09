Edit Account-Sign Out
In pictures: Hastings Good Friday Marbles event

Sunny weather on Good Friday drew a good crowd to Winkle Island in Hastings Old Town to watch the annual marbles tournament

By Andy Hemsley
Published 9th Apr 2023, 13:40 BST

The event is held to raise funds for Hastings Borough Bonfire Society to help them put on the big event in October. It seems teams competing for a trophy in a good natured competition.

There is a long tradition for playing marbles in East Sussex on Good Friday with the World Marbles Championship taking place at Tinsley Green, near Crawley.

Pictures by Roberts Photographic.

Marbles competition on Winkle Island in Hastings Old Town. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

1. Marbles competition on Winkle Island in Hastings Old Town. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

Photo: Roberts Photographic

Marbles competition on Winkle Island in Hastings Old Town. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

2. Marbles competition on Winkle Island in Hastings Old Town. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

Photo: Roberts Photographic

Marbles competition on Winkle Island in Hastings Old Town. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

3. Marbles competition on Winkle Island in Hastings Old Town. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

Photo: Roberts Photographic

Marbles competition on Winkle Island in Hastings Old Town. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

4. Marbles competition on Winkle Island in Hastings Old Town. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

Photo: Roberts Photographic

