In pictures: Hastings Good Friday Marbles event
Sunny weather on Good Friday drew a good crowd to Winkle Island in Hastings Old Town to watch the annual marbles tournament
By Andy Hemsley
Published 9th Apr 2023, 13:40 BST
The event is held to raise funds for Hastings Borough Bonfire Society to help them put on the big event in October. It seems teams competing for a trophy in a good natured competition.
There is a long tradition for playing marbles in East Sussex on Good Friday with the World Marbles Championship taking place at Tinsley Green, near Crawley.
Pictures by Roberts Photographic.
