Here are all the Sussex primary schools rated 'Outstanding' by Ofsted as of January 2024

Here at Sussex World, we’ve compiled a list of all the best schools in East and West Sussex. These are all the primary schools across both counties rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted.
By Connor Gormley
Published 9th Apr 2023, 15:09 GMT
Updated 10th Jan 2024, 18:23 GMT

Ofsted – the regulatory body responsible for inspecting and evaluating schools – ranks schools across four grades: ‘inadequate’, ‘requires improvement’, ‘good’ and ‘outstanding’ , with only the best performing schools making it into the latter category, and the worst performing schools given a set time frame to improve.

West Sussex

-Storrington Primary School, Storrington, RH20 4PG

-Broadwater Church of England Primary School, Worthing, BN14 7TQ

-Southwater Infant Academy, Horsham, RH13 9JH

-Heron Way Primary School, Horsham, RH13 6DJ

-Forge Wood Primary School, Crawley, RH10 3SW

-Pound Hill Infant Academy, Crawley, RH10 7EB

-Lindfield Primary Academy, Lindfield, RH16 2DX

-Blackthorns Community Primary Academy, Lindfield, RH16 2UA

-Upper Beeding Primary School, Steyning, BN44 3HY

-Eastbrook Primary Academy, Southwick, BN42 4NF

-Chalkhill Education Centre, Chalk Hill Hospital, Haywards Heath, RH16 4NQ

-

East Sussex

-Ark Blacklands Primary Academy, Hastings, TN34 2HU

-Ark Little Ridge Primary Academy, St Leonards on Sea, TN37 7LR

-High Cliff Academy, Newhaven, BN9 9FD-Barcombe Church of England Primary School, Lewes, BN8 5DN

-Newick Church of England Primary School, Lewes, BN8 4NB

-High Hurstwood Church of England Primary School, High Hurstwood, TN22 4AD

-Groombridge St Thomas’ Church of England Primary School, Tunbridge Wells, TN3 9SF

-Polegate Primary School, Polegate, BN26 6PT

-Roseland Infant School, Eastbourne, BN22 8PD

-Parkside Community Primary School, Heathfield, TN21 8QQ

-Burwash Church of England Primary School, Burwash, TN19 7DZ

-Netherfield Church of England Primary School, Netherfield, TN33 9QF

-Catsfield Church of England Primary School, Catsfield, TN33 9DP

-Little Common School, Cooden, TN39 4SQ

-St Peter and St Paul Church of England Primary School, Bexhill-on-sea, TN40 1QE

- Catsfield Church of England Primary School, Battle, TN33 9DP

- Claremont School, St Leonards-on-Sea, TN37 7PW

-Step by Step School Limited, Sharpthorne, RH19 4HP

