Here are all the Sussex primary schools rated 'Outstanding' by Ofsted as of January 2024
Ofsted – the regulatory body responsible for inspecting and evaluating schools – ranks schools across four grades: ‘inadequate’, ‘requires improvement’, ‘good’ and ‘outstanding’ , with only the best performing schools making it into the latter category, and the worst performing schools given a set time frame to improve.
West Sussex
-Storrington Primary School, Storrington, RH20 4PG
-Broadwater Church of England Primary School, Worthing, BN14 7TQ
-Southwater Infant Academy, Horsham, RH13 9JH
-Heron Way Primary School, Horsham, RH13 6DJ
-Forge Wood Primary School, Crawley, RH10 3SW
-Pound Hill Infant Academy, Crawley, RH10 7EB
-Lindfield Primary Academy, Lindfield, RH16 2DX
-Blackthorns Community Primary Academy, Lindfield, RH16 2UA
-Upper Beeding Primary School, Steyning, BN44 3HY
-Eastbrook Primary Academy, Southwick, BN42 4NF
-Chalkhill Education Centre, Chalk Hill Hospital, Haywards Heath, RH16 4NQ
-
East Sussex
-Ark Blacklands Primary Academy, Hastings, TN34 2HU
-Ark Little Ridge Primary Academy, St Leonards on Sea, TN37 7LR
-High Cliff Academy, Newhaven, BN9 9FD-Barcombe Church of England Primary School, Lewes, BN8 5DN
-Newick Church of England Primary School, Lewes, BN8 4NB
-High Hurstwood Church of England Primary School, High Hurstwood, TN22 4AD
-Groombridge St Thomas’ Church of England Primary School, Tunbridge Wells, TN3 9SF
-Polegate Primary School, Polegate, BN26 6PT
-Roseland Infant School, Eastbourne, BN22 8PD
-Parkside Community Primary School, Heathfield, TN21 8QQ
-Burwash Church of England Primary School, Burwash, TN19 7DZ
-Netherfield Church of England Primary School, Netherfield, TN33 9QF
-Catsfield Church of England Primary School, Catsfield, TN33 9DP
-Little Common School, Cooden, TN39 4SQ
-St Peter and St Paul Church of England Primary School, Bexhill-on-sea, TN40 1QE
- Catsfield Church of England Primary School, Battle, TN33 9DP
- Claremont School, St Leonards-on-Sea, TN37 7PW
-Step by Step School Limited, Sharpthorne, RH19 4HP
Read more